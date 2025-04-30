IUST hosts ‘1616th Tree Talk’ on biodiversity conservation

SRINAGAR, APRIL 30: The Department of Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change (DESCC) at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Kashmir, organized the 1616th Tree Talk to promote awareness about the importance of biodiversity conservation among students and the wider academic community.

Delivering the keynote address, O.P. Sharma, IFS (Retd.), former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Government of Jammu and Kashmir, spoke about the ecological, medicinal, and cultural significance of native plant species in the region. He urged students to become “green ambassadors” and underlined the critical role academic institutions play in documenting, protecting, and promoting local biodiversity through youth-led efforts and awareness campaigns. Prof. Humayun Rashid, Professor of Practice at DESCC, in his address emphasized the importance of integrating community perspectives into sustainable development strategies, noting that local knowledge often holds the key to effective, long-term solutions.

Earlier welcoming the participants, Dr. Dharam Chand, Assistant Professor, DESCC and Coordinator of the Biodiversity and Aromatic Park, outlined IUST’s ongoing initiatives in biodiversity conservation. Dr. Sumira Nazir Zaz, Coordinator, DESCC reinforced the university’s commitment to environmental education, in alignment with the NEP 2020 and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) campaign. The event saw active participation through the students, scholars and faculty members.