IUST convenes 6th meeting of Finance Committee

AWANTIPORA, MAY 08: Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo chaired 6th meeting of the Finance Committee of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), which among others was attended in person by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Higher Education Department, J&K, Secretary to the government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, J&K, Former Director J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Dean Academic Affairs-IUST, Registrar-IUST, and Finance Officer-IUST, while Principal Secretary Finance Department, J&K and CFO, JK Bank Financial Services Limited attended the meeting through virtual mode.

Prof. Romshoo while expressing his gratitude to the government for their constant support, highlighted university’s performance in terms of NEP-2020 implementation for promoting academics, research, outreach, university governance etc. He said IUST has been able to foster a robust ecosystem of incubation, innovation, skilling and entrepreneurship which has been recognized at the National level.

The Finance Committee appreciated the progress and growth particularly in promoting academics, skilling and innovations among youth of the J&K. Pertinently, IUST’s enrolment in the last academic year has increased by 40 %, while the H-Index rose to 64 from 49 and the citations score has doubled in one year alone. Prof Romshoo referred to the collaborations with reputed institutions across the country such as IIT Bombay, Ministry of Heavy Industries, GoI, SIDBI, Ultratech among others which have helped in the realisation of IUST’s recent initiatives in improving academic and research offerings.