IUST conducts 3-day webinar on research methodology

Srinagar: Alamdar Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology Charari Sharief Budgam, a constituent college of Islamic university of Science and Technology Awantipora, Kashmir conducted its 1st three days international webinar on research methodology.

The webinar kick started on 25th of June at 9 AM and concluded on 27th of June.

The first day of the webinar started with the inaugural session in which Syed Shahid Siraj, teaching faculty and organizing secretary of this event welcomed the guests of honour of the event, Prof. A. M Shah, Dean Academic Affairs, IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar IUST, organizing chairperson Prof. Mehmooda Regu, Principal AMCONMMT, guest speakers, delegates, students and participants of the webinar.

Prof. A.M Shah, Dean Academics IUST in his speech emphasized the importance of research, proper understanding of research, and stressed knowledge exploration is possible only through scientific research. He also hailed the efforts of organizing team for organizing such event.

Prof. Dr. Mehmooda Regu, Principal cum professor AMCONMT and the organizing chairperson of the event presented the principal’s address in which she assured participants of a learning experience provided in the webinar will surely equip the researchers to carry out successful research works and overcome potential challenges. She also highlighted key factors which influenced development of nursing research during last five decades. She discussed the evidence based practice, for research utilisation. She emphasized the importance of money, manpower, material and methodology for nursing research

The inaugural session concluded by the vote of thanks proposed by Bushra Mushtaq, teaching faculty AMCONMT, organizing secretary and host of the entire webinar.

The scientific session commenced with a pre test in which the existing knowledge of participants was assessed by using a structured questionnaire. During scientific sessions for three days, extensive deliberations were made on research question, writing research proposals, research ethics, qualitative and quantitative research, theoretical framework development and testing.

The participants were also sensitized about tools of data collection, population, sample and sampling techniques, analysis and interpretation of research data, evidence-based practice, referencing and citation styles in research, Dr. Ruth Robert, chief nursing education and academia, USA, Prof. Dr. I Clement, HOD Research and Development RGUHS Karnataka, Prof. Urmilla Bhardawaj, Principal College of Nursing, Sharda university, Dr. Reeta Dar, community health officer, centre health education bureau New Delhi, Prof. Dr. Dilshada Wani, Principal MMINSR SKIMS Soura, Prof. Dr. Suresh K Sharma, Principal AIIMS, Jodhpur India, Prof. Dr. Munira Bashir, Vice principal MMINSR SKIMS Soura, Prof. Dr. Pity Koul, Director School of Health Sciences, IGNOU New Delhi India, Dr. B.V Kathayayani, Professor cum Principal, NIMHANS College of Nursing Banglore Karnataka, Prof. Rafiqa Bashir, Principal Rajiv Gandhi College of Nursing Jammu were keynote speakers of the event.

The webinar was attended by 480 participants which included principals, professors, teaching faculties, clinical nursing officers and students of different nursing organizations of India, USA and Canada. The webinar was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube to ensure maximum dissemination of the knowledge and expertise shared by keynote speakers.

The valedictory session commenced with a presentation by Zahid Zubair ,Teaching faculty AMCONMT, on report of knowledge gain by participants.

Bushra Mushtaq Teaching faculty AMCONMT & organizing secretary shared the experiences of organizing the 1st international webinar and feedback of participants with the virtual audience which proved the webinar a great success.

During valedictory session Prof. Dr. Mehmooda Regu, principal and professor Alamdar college of nursing, appropriated the organisers and faculty of AMCN&MT for success of the program. She highlighted the experience of organising the webinar, first of its kind, at J&K level. She emphasized its utility in terms of knowledge gain for faculty, PhD scholars, M.sc and B.Sc nursing students and the participants ass revealed by the effectiveness report based on pre test and post test results.

The webinar concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Saima Habeeb, Teaching Faculty, AMCONMT.