May 29, 2024

IUST announces admission to B.Tech Robotics and Automation 

by
May 29, 2024

AWANTIPORA: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, Islamic University of  Science and Technology (IUST) launches B.Tech. in Robotics and Automation. 

Dr. Ovais Gulzar, Head of the Department, said that the course has been curated keeping in  view the growing demand for professionals in the automation and Industry 4.0 domains. He  said that the programme features a cutting-edge curriculum that combines theoretical and  practical learning in areas like robotics, mechatronics, control systems, CNC, 3D printing,  industrial automation, and IoT. 

Prof A H Moon, Dean Academic Affairs, said that IUST boasts of state-of-the-art laboratories  equipped with the latest technology, Academia-industry collaborations and internships that  provide real-world experience. He said that the course will be led by experienced faculty with  extensive academic and research backgrounds.  

Dr. Ovais also said that the Automation and robotics are revolutionizing industries globally  and the global demand for professionals in the area is at an all-time high. He added that in  India, the automation sector is experiencing robust growth, with the market expected to reach  USD 11.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021. Regionally, Jammu and  Kashmir are poised to benefit significantly from advancements in automation and robotics.  With the government & focus on boosting industrial growth and creating job opportunities, the  introduction of the B.Tech program in Robotics and Automation at IUST is timely. It aligns  with regional development goals and addresses the local demand for a skilled workforce  capable of driving technological innovation and industrial modernization. 

Pertinently, admission to different courses is open at IUST. In this regard, Prof Moon said that  aspirants whose results of the qualifying exams are awaited can also register for provisional  consideration. He said that the aspirants are welcome to visit the campus and gain first-hand experience of the facilities available. 

