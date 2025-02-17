SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 17: As the annual examination of class 10th commences, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Dr. G.N. Itoo visited several examination centers of district Srinagar to inspect facilities provided to students during examination.

DSEK visited Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Rajbagh, Boys Higher Secondary School Jawaharnagar and several other schools of district Srinagar.

On the occasion, he interacted with students and enquired about the facilities provided to them during examination.

Dir expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements made in the examination centers. He stated that the department is committed to provide every possible facility to the students across the valley.

It is pertinent to mention that 636 examination centers have been established for the annual examinations of class 10th in Kashmir Division, in which about 74 thousand students are appearing and more than 4 thousand staff members have been engaged for the smooth conduct of examination.