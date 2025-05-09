Itoo, Dar assess well being of shelling affected families

KUPWARA, MAY 09: On the directions of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, Cabinet Ministers, Sakeena Itoo and Javid Ahmad Dar today visited frontier district Kupwara to assess the situation in view of the cross border shelling in the district.

During the visit, the Ministers visited Government Degree College Sogam to assess the wellbeing of displaced families of Machil rehabilitated in the college building.

They also visited Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Kupwara to enquire about the welfare of displaced families of Tangdhar, Karnah and Keran areas, currently rehabilitated in the school premises.

The Ministers, during the visit, interacted with the affected families and assured them all possible assistance from the government. They assured them that the present government is continuously monitoring the situation and is committed towards welfare of the people displaced by cross border shelling.

Interacting with the officers of district administration on the occasion, the Ministers directed them to establish all basic facilities at these centres and ensure well being of these displaced families. They asked them to continuously monitor the facilities at these centres and deploy staff at these shelter homes.

The Ministers also asked them to keep doctors and other paramedical staff at these centres for constant care of the displaced civilians.

MLA Uri, Sajjad Shafi; MLA Lolab, Kaysir Jamsheed Lone and other officers of district administration accompanied the Ministers during the visit.