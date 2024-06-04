‘Italica’ launches its first gallery in Valley

SRINAGAR: Italica, India’s leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles in various sizes and finishes providing complete tiling solutions has taken the brand to the next level by launching its first ever Gallery in Kashmir region. This gallery has been inaugurated by Manish Vasani (MD), Sanjeev Verma (GM), Varinder Pargal (RM) and Noureen Bhatt (Sr. AM).

With the launch of this gallery at SHAH BARBLES, Chanapora Byepass in Kashmir, the brand has strengthened its Retail presence in the market. Noureen Bhatt is taking care of the entire Kashmir region, she is the only girl and rising star of the company. She has introduced this brand by her esteem efforts and smart work. This gallery has been designed keeping in mind the rising demand for latest products with modern, contemporary and aesthetic designs.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanjeev Verma, General manager” Kashmir is an important market for us, the ever-growing customer base in Kashmir region has reinstated our confidence in the market, resulting in the opening of this exclusive gallery with our channel partner showcasing latest Italica designs and finishes.

About Italica-Italica, India’s leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles is almost completed its 20 years in the market. The expertise and revolutionary R&D technology of Italica (Products designed in Design studio Italy) and the customer trust on Italica proved to be a potent force to strengthen market share in India. Italica has a strong legacy of more than 20 years and is among the pioneering brands in India. Italica has its own manufacturing units in Morbi Gujarat and a vast presence worldwide by exporting in more than 80 countries. Italica holds the 4th position in India in Export business. Company manufacturing tiles for all Budget customers. Providing best quality & innovative products within Budget.