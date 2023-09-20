Days after the “non-human-like” bodies were revealed in the Mexican Congress, a team of Mexican doctors conducted comprehensive examinations on the alleged ‘alien’ remains.

These remains were presented to Mexico’s congress last week, igniting a wave of speculation and curiosity. The findings were unveiled during a live stream on Jaime Maussan’s YouTube channel at the Noor Clinic.

The team of scientists performed a series of tests on two specimens, challenging previous assumptions about their origins. Jose Zalce Benitez, the director of the Health Sciences Research Institute in the secretary of the Mexican navy’s office, revealed that there was no evidence of manipulation or assembly of the skulls.

This strongly suggests that these remains were not artificially created by humans, according to the report in the New York Post

In a surprising twist, Benitez and his team discovered that one of the specimens was not “only alive but also intact, biological, and in gestation.” This conclusion was drawn from the presence of large lumps inside the alleged extraterrestrial’s abdomen, which were suggested to be potentially eggs.

“Based on the DNA tests, which were compared with more than one million species, they are not related to what is known or described up to this moment by science or by human knowledge,” Benitez stated, adding a layer of mystery to the findings.

Last week, journalist Jose Jaime Maussan presented these intriguing findings, unveiling two boxes containing what he and others believe to be “non-human beings not connected to our earthly evolution.”

These desiccated bodies, characterized by shrunken, distorted heads, left those in attendance astonished and sparked a viral frenzy on social media.

While Maussan emphasised that this could be the most compelling evidence of its kind, he cautioned against prematurely labeling them as “extraterrestrials.” Further DNA analysis is needed to confirm their non-human origins and the absence of any comparable entities on Earth.