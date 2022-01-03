Eviction sword hangs over Jammu and Kashmir doctor turned model Umar Riaz after he had a nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal in the Bigg Boss house.

Umar has been nominated for elimination after the incident. Bigg Boss 15 has released a most shocking promo to date.

During a task, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz entered into a physical duel.

Reports said Umar Riaz pushed Pratik Sehajpal into the pool. In the promo, Big Boss said it is disgraceful that people are flouting the rules at the final stages of the game

Fans of Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have taken to Twitter to rally behind their favorite contestants. “#PratikSehajpaI and #UmarRiaz deserve to be the Top 2 of this season Fakerun more screen timing is responsible for the low TRP of season #BiggBoss15,” said one Twitterati.

“Even if they aren’t evicting him but canceling his ticket to finale, it is UNFAIR. Pratik started the violence, but everything was edited. When Umar retaliated they take action. Seriously? #UmarArmy #umarriaz #biggboss15 #UmRash,” said another.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Later netizens rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss. It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey). Later Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model for calling him names on the show.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Earlier, social media users called out `Colors TV’ for allegedly harassing Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss.

Last month, Asim Riaz announced that he will be releasing his new song soon, which will be dedicated to his brother Umar. He announced that the song will be out on January 1sand is featuring @roachkillaofficial. “Tera Bhai” for our brother @umarriazz91… Full song out on 01.01.2022 on my youtube channel. Get ready squad this one is gonna make you’ll groove,” he tweeted.