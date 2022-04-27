Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conferencing.

It is clear that threat of Covid-19 is not fully gone yet, said PM Modi.

“We need to remain alert,” said the PM citing rise in Covid-19 cases in some states in last two weeks

He said it was a matter of pride for every Indian that 96 per cent adult population in country has got at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

Administering vaccine to every eligible child at the earliest is our priority, said the PM.