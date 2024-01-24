The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a unit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under the Department of Space, is currently accepting applications for various positions, including Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ roles. Interested individuals can apply through the official website. The deadline for application submission is February 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 41 vacancies, with 35 positions for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC,’ 1 for Medical Officer ‘SC,’ 2 for Nurse ‘B,’ and 3 for Library Assistant ‘A.’

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria

Applicants’ age should be between 18 and 35 years.

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Application fee

A non-refundable application fee of ₹ 250 is required for each application. Initially, each candidate needs to pay a processing fee of ₹ 750.

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website at www.nrsc.gov.in

Navigate to the homepage and select the recruitment link

A new page will be displayed

Click on the “Apply” link

Fill out the application form

Upload all required documents

Submit the form and save a printed copy for your records

Candidates, who registered for pursuing studies leading to the award of AMIE from the Institution of Engineers (India) after May 31, 2013, will not be considered for recruitment.

The selected candidates are likely to be posted at NRSC – Earth Station, Shadnagar campus, Rangareddy District, Telangana State or at NRSC, Balanagar, Hyderabad or at Regional Remote Sensing Centre-Central (Nagpur), Regional Remote Sensing Centre-North (New Delhi), Regional Remote Sensing Centre-East (Kolkata), Regional Remote Sensing Centre-West (Jodhpur), Regional Remote Sensing Centre-South (Bengaluru).

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Pay & allowances

Scientist/Engineer- ‘SC’: ₹ 56,100 – ₹ 1,77,500

Medical Officer ‘SC’: ₹ 56,100 – ₹ 1,77,500

Nurse ‘B’: ₹ 44,900 – ₹ 1,42,400

Library Assistant ‘A’: ₹ 44,900 – ₹ 1,42,400



The employees will be governed under the National Pension System.



