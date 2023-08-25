The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has offered cutting-edge technology to stop ragging on West Bengal’s university campuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO Chairman Somanath was contacted by West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose and the Chancellor of the Universities to identify the best technology to effectively limit and eradicate ragging on campuses.

Additionally, Governor Bose spoke with Hyderabad’s Advanced Data Processing Research Institute (ADRIN) on the issue.

According to reports, the system will make use of a variety of tools, including remote sensing, picture matching, video analytics, and automatic target recognition.

The measure is being taken as few days before a first-year Jadavpur University student allegedly died after falling from a hostel balcony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve people in total were detained in connection to the student’s death. Those detained also include current and past varsity students who actively participated in the student’s death.