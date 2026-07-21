Israeli National Held with Suspected Narcotic Substances in Zanskar

Zanskar: Police in Zanskar have arrested an Israeli national after recovering suspected narcotic substances during checking at the Kargyak Check Post, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the foreign national was intercepted during routine checking at the Kargyak Check Post, where officers allegedly recovered substances suspected to be charas, ganja and a heroin-like substance from his possession.

Following the seizure, the accused was taken into custody and shifted to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Police have registered an FIR (No. 23/2026) under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the source of the contraband and whether the accused had any links to a wider narcotics network.

Officials said the seized substances have been taken into custody and will be subjected to forensic examination to determine their exact nature and quantity.

Police said further investigation into the case is in progress. [KNT]