Palestinian Ministry of Health said Israel killed 205 people since the beginning of 2022.

Ministry said among the dead, 153 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bullets in the West Bank, and 52 others in the Gaza Strip.

This comes after three Palestinians were shot by the Israeli army on Tuesday, in Ramallah and Hebron in the West Bank. They are two brothers, 21 and 22 years old, and another 44-year-old.

The Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh, considered the killing of two Palestinian brothers by Israeli bullets in Ramallah a “heinous crime,” adding that “cold-blooded execution is a fascist behavior by the occupation forces and a violation of Palestinian blood with political instructions.”

The number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the Israeli occupation prisons reached about 4,760 prisoners, as of the end of October 2022, including 33 female prisoners, about 160 minors, and 820 administrative detainees, including three male prisoners and four female prisoners.