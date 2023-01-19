Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and other officers of the University on Thursday condoled the demise of Prof. Abdul Ghani al-Azhari, renowned scholar and former Head of the varsity’s Department of Arabic.

In a condolence message, Prof Nilofer expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and conveyed her condolences on behalf of the teaching, non-teaching and student fraternity of the University.

Officiating VC, Prof Nazir Ahmad also condoled the sad demise of Prof al-Azhari and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Dean Academics, Dean Research, Dean Colleges, Deans of Schools, HODs and Officers of the Registry also expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Prof al-Azhari.

A condolence meeting was held in the office chamber of the Head Department of Arabic, Prof. Salahuddin Tak, wherein the teaching, non-teaching staff and research scholars were present. The members expressed their deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and highlighted the glorious contributions of Prof. Abdul Ghani al-Azhari, to the nation in general and to the Arabic language and literature in particular. His literary and religious contributions that have inspired and influenced generations of people were remembered as well.

While condoling the sad demise of Prof Abdul al-Azhari, the Head of the department described him as an eminent teacher, a great academician and an epitome of knowledge with high proficiency in religious sciences. He further added that Prof Azhari was a prolific religious scholar who keenly worked for the upliftment of the nation. At the end ‘Fateha’ prayers were also offered for the departed soul.