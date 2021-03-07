Islamia College closed till March 13 after faculty tests COVID positive

Srinagar: The Islamic College of Science and Commerce in Srinagar will remain shut from Monday till March 13 after two of its two faculty members were tested positive for COVID-19.

In this regard a order was issued by Principal of the College reads: “In view of the two faculty members reporting Covid-19 positive, College will remain closed for the students from March 8th to 13th. During this period all UG and PG classes will be conducted in online mode only through LMS.”

“Normal offline classwork will start from 15 March onwards,” it added.