Lead Stories
ISFR-2019:J&K records 4th highest increase in forest cover
Jammu, Jan 11: On December 30th, 2019, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar released the biennial “India State of Forest Report (ISFR)”, in New Delhi and announced that the forest cover in the country has increased by 3,976 square Kilometres (sq km). As per the report, the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir too contributed in increasing the green cover by figuring among top five States/UTs recording highest increase.
The report by Forest Survey of India (FSI) comes after every two years and the 2019 report is 16th such report by the organization whose primary job is to conduct survey and assessment of forest resources across different states.
Remote sensing based forest cover assessment in a periodic manner helps in knowing a broad trend of forest cover in the country. The forest cover broadly signifies the expanse of forest resources.
As per the present assessment, the total forest and tree cover of the country is 80.73 million hectare which is 24.56 percent of the geographical area of the country and as compared to the assessment of 2017, there is an increase of 5,188 sq. km in the total forest and tree cover of the country. The total carbon stock of the country was estimated at 7,124 million tons, which is an increase of 42.6 million tons from the last assessment. With the focused attention and the hard efforts of the Department of Forests, Environment and Ecology, the Forest cover in Jammu and Kashmir has also increased and as per the ISFR-2019, the area under very dense forest category has also grown this time, the report revealed.
Jammu and Kashmir managed to be among the top five States/UTs that have registered maximum increase in forest cover during the last two years. The State/UTs showing significant gain in forest cover are Karnataka (1,025 sq km), Andhra Pradesh (990 sq km), Kerala (823 sq km) and J&K (371 sq km including 348 sq km in UT of J&K and 23 sq km in Ladakh UT).
The report further said that the forests of J&K have recorded the highest growing stock of wood per unit area, which is 144.16 cubic meter per hectare. The total carbon stock of forests in UTs including ‘Trees outside Forests’ is 390.20 million tonnes (1430.73 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent), which is 5.48 percent of the total forest carbon of the country.
ISFR-2019 revealed that the extent of forest cover and the trees outside the forests in UT of Jammu and Kashmir is 29,066 sq km, which is 55 percent of the total geographical area of UT of J&K.
A total of 42 forest types are found in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, which are highest in the country and denotes the diversity of forest ecosystems in J&K.
The two UTs have so far notified 15,912 sq km under the Protection Area Network (PAN) which is 15.59% of the total geographical area of the combined UT, comprising five National Parks, 14 Wildlife Sanctuaries and 35 Conservation & Wetland Reserves. The FSI report said that the Protected Area (PA) network of the two UTs is the highest in the country in terms of area, which is nearly 10 percent of the country’s PA network. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the highest diversity of herbs in the country. The last study had shown that in J&K the area under very dense forest cover had grown by 14 sq km only which now has grown by 206 sq km which shows that area under very dense forest cover has increased the maximum.
In tune with the Government of India’s vision of Digital India, FSI’s assessment is largely based on digital data whether it is satellite data, vector boundaries of districts or data processing of field measurements. In this report, Ortho-rectified LISS III satellite data has been used for forest cover mapping due to its better positional accuracy as it removes effects of image perspective (tilt) and relief (terrain) and scale distortions in the image to represent features in its true positions for accurate measurement of distances, angels and areas.
The forest cover assessment reflects, in general, the status of forests in the country and its trend and provides inputs for broad evaluation of the forests related policies, legislations, programs and activities in the country.
The department of Forests is making continuous efforts to enhance quality of forest cover and improve ecosystem services from forest lands, including moderately dense forest cover, open forest cover and degraded grass lands.
The increase in the forest cover recorded by the FSI Report is the outcome of consistent reforestation efforts including mega plantation drives by the department and effective implementation of Forest related schemes. The afforestation activities are being promoted at every level by utilization of CAMPA funds and with improved techniques in challenging environment.
The way Forest Department is moving ahead, hopefully the ISFR Report that is to be prepared in 2021 would see further increase in forest cover in the Union Territory of J&K.
Lead Stories
Arrested DySP Singh to be treated as militant: IGP Kumar
Srinagar, Jan 12: Jammu and Kashmir police has decided to treat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Davinder Singh as a “militant” after he was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahedeen commanders in South Kashmir.
Singh, who is presently posted in anti-hijacking wing at Srinagar Airport, was arrested along with Hizbul commander Naveed Babu and Altaf when they were traveling in a car in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.
Police sources said Singh was trying to drive the commanders possibly out of the valley when their car was intercepted by the security forces. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered in a subsequent raid at Singh’s house.
“We consider DySP Singh’s involvement as a heinous crime and he will be dealt in the same manner as other arrested militants,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, told reporters on Sunday.
Kumar said Singh, who headed many anti-militancy operations, has been booked under different sections of law. “His interrogation is currently underway and action will follow on the basis of outcome of the investigation. He has been booked under FIR no. 5/2020, Section 7/25 of Indian Arms Act, ¾ explosive acts and section 18,19,20,29 of Unlawful Activity Act,” he said.
Kumar said it was a big operation and many agencies were involved in making it successful. “Security forces, Police IB, Raw and other agencies have been involved since the case is a sensitive issue. SP Shopian got a lead about presence of two militants in I10 vehicle, which was on way to Jammu from Shopian. SP Shopian informed me and then accordingly naka was led by DIG south Kashmir. After checking the vehicle, two militants were apprehended along with one of our DYSP and OGW who is an advocate by profession”, he said.
IGP said security forces recovered weapons from the militants and busted their hideout in Shopian. “Militants had fled from the hideout after learning about the arrest of their two associates,” he said.
Kumar said Naveed Babu was in their “wanted” list for his involvement in “the attack on truckers, civilians and policemen”. “Naveed was Hizbul Mujahideen’s district commander for Shopian and subordinate to Riyaz Naikoo. He was a police constable who decamped with four weapons to join militancy in 2017. There are 17 FIRs registered against him and was the most wanted militant. He set orchards on fire in the district and threatened people in south Kashmir. The other two apprehended included an advocate who was an OGW,” he said.
Lead Stories
Three Hizb militants killed in Tral gunfight: Police
Tral, Jan 12: Three Hizb militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir on Sunday.
Acting on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Gujar Basti Gulshanpora area of Tral Awantipora.
During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which three militants were killed.
The militants have been identified as Umer Fayaz Lone alias Hamad Khan resident of Seer Tral, Faizan Hamid resident of Mandoora Tral and Adil Bashir Mir alias Abu Dujana resident of Monghama Tral.
The killed militants as per police records were affiliated with HM and were wanted by law for their complicity in crimes including attack on security establishments and civilians.
According to the Police records, Umer Fayaz Lone @ Hamad Khan had a long history of crime records since 2016 and was involved in planning and executing several militant attacks in the area.
“He was part of groups responsible for carrying out series of attacks and many other civilian atrocities besides killing of policeman Haleem Kohli of Gutroo Bangdar Tral and killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral. Several crime cases were registered against him including Case FIR No. 54/2016, FIR No. 63/2016 FIR No. 113/2016, FIR No. 126/2016 FIR No. 25/2017, FIR No. 30/2017, FIR No. 76/2017, FIR No. 20/2018, FIR No. 33/2018, FIR No. 65/2018, FIR No. 70/2018, FIR No. 72/2018, FIR No. 81/2018, FIR No. 32/2019, FIR No. 83/2019, FIR No. 85/2019 of PS Tral and FIR No. 80/2017, 180/2018, FIR No. 114/2019 of PS Awantipora,” police said in a statement.
Similarly, Adil Bashir Mir @ Abu Dujana and Faizan Hamid had a history of crime records and were also involved in carrying out several attacks in the area.
“They were also part of the group involved in killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral near Bus Stand Tral and were responsible for several other crimes. Terror crime cases were registered against both of them including FIR No. 32/2019, FIR No. 83/2019 and FIR No. 85/2019 at PS Tral. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes,” police further said.
Lead Stories
Kashmir receives fresh snowfall
Flight operations disrupted; only stranded vehicles allowed on Sgr-Jmu highway
Srinagar, Jan 12: Fresh snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear in the Valley on Sunday and disrupted flight operations at the airport here, officials said.
Most parts of the Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday which continued during the day.
According to a MET official, while the plains received light to moderate snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall.
Srinagar city recorded two centimetres of snow till 8:30 AM, while Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded nine centimetres, he said.
Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir recorded eight centimetres of fresh snow, while Kupwara, also in the north, received 25 cm, the official added.
There are reports of heavy snowfall in most parts in the higher reaches of the Valley, Jammu region and some parts of Ladakh Union territory, he said.
The MET Office has forecast widespread snowfall across the valley till Monday.
The snowfall affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as no flight was able to land till about noon.
Private airline Indigo cancelled all flights to and fro Srinagar for the day, the official said.
He, however, said if there was improvement in the weather, the air traffic would most likely resume.
Meanwhile, only stranded vehicles were allowed to ply for second successive day on Sunday on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, connecting Kashmir with rest of the country.
However, the traffic was disrupted for sometime early in the morning due to slippery road conditions following fresh snow and shooting stones at some areas on the highway, where hundreds of vehicles have been stranded since Friday amid chilly weather conditions.
“After slight disruption early in the morning due to snowfall, stranded vehicles were allowed to ply towards their respective destinations on Srinagar-Jammu national highway,” a traffic police official said.
Stranded vehicles were on Saturday allowed to move towards their respective destinations on the highway, where several thousand vehicles, including those carrying passengers, were stranded since Friday due to slippery road conditions coupled with heavy traffic jam.
However, he said traffic was on Sunday morning again suspended on the highway due to slippery road conditions following by fresh snowfall and shooting stones. But, he said traffic was again restored on the highway after some hours.
He said hundreds of Kashmir bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), loaded with diesel, petrol, LPG and other essentials, were stranded on the other side of the Jawahar tunnel. “Similarly hundreds of passenger vehicles, which had left Srinagar on Friday, were stranded at Banihal and other areas,” he said. The passengers, including women, children and elderly persons had to spent night in vehicles. They alleged that vehicles were stopped at places where there is no facility.
The LMV passenger vehicles on way to Jammu remained stranded at Banihal and Qazigund, official said, adding it was decided to allow these vehicles only after Kashmir bound HMVs will cross tunnel.
He said fresh traffic will be allowed only after clearing stranded vehicles on the highway.
Meanwhile, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) Ladakh with Kashmir valley, remained suspended for the past over one month on Sunday due to accumulation of over five feet snow and slippery condition.
The historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, and Anantnag-Kishtwar road also remained closed for the past 33 days. There is no possibility of reopening of these roads before April-May.
Stocks of essential items being replenished: Admin
Monitor News Bureau
Srinagar, Jan 12: Stocks of essential supplies are being replenished after fresh supplies of fuel and food items were received in Kashmir on Sunday.
The fuel supplies received up to 4 pm include 260 tankers of diesel, 189 tankers of petrol and 43 tankers of kerosene oil.
These also include 82 tankers and 57 trucks of Liquified Petroleum Gas or LPG.
The trucks with different kinds of food items received add up to a total of 110 — including 70 trucks with rice and 40 trucks with vegetables and mutton.
It should be noted that movement of vehicles with essential supplies on Jammu-Srinagar road is being prioritised and that more supplies are expected to be received in Kashmir tomorrow.
The divisional administration has urged the general public not to panic assuring that sufficient supplies of essential items are being received and stocks replenished