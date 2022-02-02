Wear or not to wear. Delhi High Court has called government order of wearing of face mask inside a private vehicle as “absurd”.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Delhi Government why can’t it consider withdrawing the mask order.

Rahul Mehra appearing for the Delhi government said it might take a few months, an observation from the Court will be a more expeditious option.

“When we are staying in the house, that is okay. The moment we step out in cars, there they have a problem and someone has the license to take Rs. 2000 from me,” Mehra submitted.

Justice Sanghi remarked: “It is absurd actually. You’re sitting in your own car and you must wear a mask?”

The Court asked the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to relook into the orders passed by it in view of the change in the scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mehra has submitted that in the light of the change in the situation, the DDMA should also look at several orders issued by it in relation to Covid restrictions. We hope and expect that DDMA to look into all aspects, and premised on medical opinion, issue fresh orders with respect to COVID restrictions,” the court said.

A single judge had last year dismissed writ petitions challenging the Delhi Government’s decision. The Bench had said that since the order was not challenged before it, it was not in a position to either strike it down or adjudicate on the same.

Justice Pratibha M Singh had last year said that the mask is like a “Suraksha Kavach” protecting both the person wearing it and those around.