Is support by some countries to terrorism acceptable? PM at SCO

Tianjin (China), Sep 1: Slamming Pakistan without naming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked, “Is open support by some countries to terrorism acceptable?”

The Prime Minister was addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Tianjin, China. The Summit witnessed productive discussions on the SCO Development Strategy, Reform of Global Governance, Counter-Terrorism, Peace and Security, Economic and Financial Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.

“Recently, we saw a very ugly form of terrorism in Pahalgam. I thank the friends who stood with us during this crisis. This was not just an attack on India’s soul, but an open challenge to every country believing in humanity. So a question arises, is open support by some countries to terrorism acceptable?” he asked.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for coordinated action against terror financing and radicalization. Thanking member countries for their strong solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasized that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable.

Emphasising that peace, security, and stability remain key to progress and prosperity, he called upon member countries to take firm and decisive action to fight terrorism in all its manifestations.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework. In this regard, he noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars – Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity.

Highlighting the role of connectivity in fostering development and building trust, the Prime Minister stated that India strongly supported projects such as Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

He also spoke about opportunities in the fields of start-ups, innovation, youth empowerment, and shared heritage, which must be pursued under the SCO umbrella. The Prime Minister proposed commencing a Civilizational Dialogue Forum within the group to foster greater people-to-people ties and cultural understanding.

The Prime Minister expressed support for the reform-oriented agenda of the group. In this regard, he welcomed the setting up of centres to deal with organized crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. He called for a similar approach by the group to reforming multilateral institutions, including the United Nations.

The Prime Minister thanked President Xi Jinping for his warm hospitality and congratulated him on the successful organization of the Summit. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on taking over the next Presidency of the SCO. At the conclusion of the Summit, the SCO Member countries adopted the Tianjin Declaration.