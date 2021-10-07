Is Mufti Menk in Kashmir?

Srinagar: Famous motivational speaker and Islamic cleric, Ismail ibn Musa Menk aka Mufti Menk could be in Srinagar or so says his latest story on his official Instagram handle.

Mufti Menk who has a huge following on social media with over 3.4 million followers on his verified Instagram handle Thursday uploaded a story status on it.

It was his photograph holding a cup of coffee with the location tag showing Srinagar, Kashmir.

Source: Instagram (Muftimenkofficial)

The Kashmir Monitor tried to contact a few people to verify whether Mufti Menk was in Kashmir or not.

This story will be updated as and when more information is gathered.

A Zimbabwean Islamic Scholar, Mufti Menk is known especially in Southern Africa and teaches internationally.

Menk has been named one of The 500 Most Influential Muslims in the world by the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Jordan in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

His videos are shared by millions worldwide.