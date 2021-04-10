Irrigation canal encroachment: Sheikh-ul-Alam Colony HMT water-logged, residents send SOS to govt

Srinagar: Residents of Sheikh-ul-Alam Colony in HMT area of Srinagar accuse some vested interest of encroaching irrigation canal of the area.

The residents allege that some people are illegally filling this canal, due to which the whole drainage mechanism has been affected, which has led to waterlogging in whole colony.

“Some powerful people with some officials are filling the irrigation canal and causing inconvenience to whole colony. No one dares to raise their voices against these people as they use oppressive techniques against residents. The concerned department seems to be in deep slumber towards the encroachment, “one of the residents, wishing anonymity told The Kashmir Monitor.

Similar complaints were received from Mustafabad, Umerabad, Ghalibabad, Iqbal Colony and other areas of HMT.

The residents said that neither any department nor any official is listening the repeated pleas of the common people. “Whom we are going to approach, officials from concerned departments are delay delaying our complaints,” another resident of Sheikh-ul-Alam Colony said.

The residents said that due to the blockade of only irrigation canal, the whole colony is waterlogged and they face inconvenience in commuting.

When contacted, officials from the concerned department were not available for comments.