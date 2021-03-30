Irfan Pathan tests positive for Covid-19

Irfan Pathan has tested positive for COVID-19, the former India pacer tweeted . Irfan said he is completely asymptomatic.

Irfan announced his retirement from all forms in January 2020, after going unsold in the last three auctions since his last game in the 2017 edition. He was last seen in action at the Road Safety Series in Raipur, representing India Legends, who took out the title on March 21. Older Pathan brother, Yusuf, Sachin Tendulkar and S Badrinath – who were Irfan’s teammates at the contest – too had revealed they had tested positive shortly after the series concluded.

However, unlike Irfan, the trio said they were experiencing mild symptoms. Unlike in the just-concluded India-England bilateral rubbers, crowds were allowed for this T20 competition between teams of former cricketers from six countries – England, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka, besides India.

Irfan noted that he’s isolated himself at home.