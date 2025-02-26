SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 25: In yet another recognition at prestigious global event, Mir Arshad Hussain, a noted papier mache craftsman from Bota Kadal, Lal Bazar, has been conferred with the first prize and Diploma of Honor at the 9th International Fajr Festival of Handicrafts, Sarv-e-Simin, at Tehran, by the Iranian Minister for Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri.

Mir Arshad’s entry of papier mache wall plate, which presented an exemplary fusion of traditional and contemporary motifs of Kashmir, scored over 7000 other global entries to receive the first prize in the said festival, along with a cash award of ₹65,000.

The festival showcased outstanding and valuable works crafted by master artisans and renowned designers from all over the world, which set the highest standards of excellence and originality.

One of the highlights of the award remains the Honorable Mention by the Iranian Culture Minister addressed to Mir Arshad in which he attributed the award to his invaluable efforts and innovative approach in elevating handicrafts. ‘Your creations through your masterful hands stand as a testament to skill, passion, and dedication to the cultural and artistic legacy of the world,” it read.

Director, Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam met and congratulated Mir Arshad for this rare honor and hoped this international recognition would inspire many others to take famed Kashmir handicrafts on the next pedestal.

An IT engineer by qualification and master craftsman by choice, Mir Arshad extended full support to the Handicrafts and Handloom Department Kashmir, in its endeavor to promote unique crafts like papier mache, which have huge potential in the overseas markets.