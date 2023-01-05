French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked a controversy yet again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned France’s ambassador to Iran to protest “insulting” cartoons depicting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, the Iranian state media reported.

The magazine published dozens of cartoons about Khamenei, saying the series was part of a competition it launched to support anti-government protests in Iran.

As per reports, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the French ambassador that the publication of the cartoons was an “insult to authority, sanctities, and religious and national values” and that Iran does not accept these insults in any way.