Tehran: Iran has executed five persons after being convicted of the abduction and gang rape of a woman last year

The execution took place in the north-western city of Marand in the East Azerbaijan province. The five accused are also involved in other crimes, the judiciary’s Mizan News Agency said without elaborating.Executions are common in Iran, which kills more people than in any other country except China.At least 353 people were executed in the first six months of this year alone, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights said last month.In 2022, Iran executed 576 people to death, according to a report by Amnesty International.

