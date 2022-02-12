Back from jail in a drugs-on-cruise case, Aryan Khan today replaced his father Shah Rukh Khan at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryan was joined by his sister Suhana Khan at the Kolkata Knight Riders table. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is jointly owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug bust in October last year. He was taken into custody on October 3, hours after drug raids on a cruise ship party by the NCB. He spent three weeks in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail before he got bail.

This is the first time that Suhana and Aryan have made a public appearance together since the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan and Suhana were also spotted at the KKR table during the pre-IPL auction briefing on Friday.

The photos, which were shared on the IPL’s official Twitter account, went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year’s auction, Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta, 19, was the youngest bidder at the venue.