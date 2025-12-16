IPL Auction 2026: J&K’s Auqib Nabi Dar snapped up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir cricket created history at the IPL Season 19 mini auction as Baramulla-born pacer Auqib Nabi Dar emerged as among the most expensive Indian player, fetching a staggering Rs 8.40 crore from Delhi Capitals.

The high-value deal, not only underlined Auqib’s rising stature in Indian cricket but also marked a landmark moment for J&K, a region that has steadily been producing quality cricketers despite limited exposure and infrastructure challenges.

Leading the J&K contingent at the auction, the 28-year-old right-arm pacer has carved a strong reputation on the domestic circuit, particularly for his ability to swing the ball in helpful and challenging conditions. Known for his discipline, accuracy and temperament, Auqib has been a consistent match-winner for Jammu and Kashmir across formats.

His breakthrough season came in the recent Ranji Trophy, where he delivered a series of match-defining spells and finished with an impressive 44 wickets, placing him among the top wicket-takers in the country.

His performances against established domestic sides caught the attention of IPL scouts, eventually triggering a fierce bidding war at the auction table.

Apart from his bowling exploits, Auqib has also shown the ability to contribute with the bat down the order, adding to his value as a genuine all-round option—an aspect that further boosted his demand among franchises.

Cricketing circles in Kashmir erupted with joy following the announcement, with former players, coaches and fans hailing the achievement as a testament to the region’s untapped talent. Many termed Auqib’s success an inspiration for aspiring cricketers in the Valley, proving that consistent performances at the domestic level can open doors to the biggest stage.

With Delhi Capitals placing significant faith in him, expectations will be high as Auqib Nabi Dar prepares to step onto the IPL stage.

Earlier, players such as Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam, Yudhvir Singh, Mohammad Mudhasir, and Manzoor Pandav made it to various franchises. While some gained substantial game time, others saw limited on-field opportunities but benefitted from elite-level exposure and training environments—(KNO)