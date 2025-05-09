IPL 2025 Suspended Indefinitely

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended indefinitely in light of the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI confirmed on Friday. The decision follows the mid-match cancellation of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals fixture in Dharamsala after air raid alerts were issued in nearby regions, including Jammu and Pathankot.

“It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war,” a BCCI official told PTI, as the league, originally scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata, was halted.

The suspension comes shortly after India carried out missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

Thursday saw widespread blackouts and panic in multiple districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Mohali, Jalandhar, and Hoshiarpur, along with Union Territory Chandigarh, due to air raid sirens and explosion-like sounds reported from Jammu. On the same day, the Pakistan Super League was shifted to the UAE.