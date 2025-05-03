ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, May 03, 2025
IPL 2025: RCB Aim for Playoff Berth Against Eliminated CSK in Bengaluru Clash

May. 3, 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today in a crucial IPL 2025 face-off. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are placed third on the points table with 14 points, and a win could seal their spot as the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

CSK, already out of playoff contention, have had a dismal run—managing just two wins in ten matches. Their campaign took a further hit with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, prompting MS Dhoni to return as captain mid-season. Poor auction strategy and lackluster performances have left the five-time champions playing for pride.

RCB, on the other hand, look solid and recently ended their home ground win drought with a victory over Rajasthan Royals, boosting their momentum heading into today’s clash.