IPL 2025: RCB Aim for Playoff Berth Against Eliminated CSK in Bengaluru Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today in a crucial IPL 2025 face-off. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are placed third on the points table with 14 points, and a win could seal their spot as the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

CSK, already out of playoff contention, have had a dismal run—managing just two wins in ten matches. Their campaign took a further hit with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, prompting MS Dhoni to return as captain mid-season. Poor auction strategy and lackluster performances have left the five-time champions playing for pride.

RCB, on the other hand, look solid and recently ended their home ground win drought with a victory over Rajasthan Royals, boosting their momentum heading into today’s clash.