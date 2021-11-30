Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained J&K cricket stars Abdul Samad and Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, reports said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

SRH have released Jonny Bairstow and wanted to retain Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan but the talks with the ace spinner broke down.

Apart from the New Zealand skipper, the Hyderabad based franchise have retained Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, the two young stars from Jammu and Kashmir.

SRH came up with an Instagram post where the franchise thanked its players for being part of the squad.

“We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you all for your support! Hopefully, at some point our paths cross again in the future,” wrote Jonny Bairstow.

“Thanks to all of you for your support over the years, up and downs, my family and I can’t stress enough how much we appreciated the love and passion you showed towards us and the team. Candice and I truly wish all the fans the very best for the future and hope whoever you wish to support the best. Love the Warner’s,” wrote David Warner.