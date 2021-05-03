Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
IPL 2021: Varun, Sandeep test positive for COVID-19, KKR vs RCB rescheduled

Monday’s IPL 2021 match between KKR vs RCB has been rescheduled after two KKR players tested positive for COVID-19.

The BCCI in a statement said that spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier were found to be COVID-19 positive.

BCCI’s Full statement


Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19.

Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.

The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour.

