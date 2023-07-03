Apple is reportedly working on bringing satellite-powered voice calls and internet access to iPhone users, according to a report. Following the introduction of the emergency SOS via satellite feature in the iPhone 14 series, Apple plans to extend the service to include calls and internet connectivity. The partnership with Globalstar, as mentioned in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, suggests that Apple is exploring enhanced satellite-powered features for its iPhones.

The emergency SOS feature allows users to send texts to emergency services even without cellular reception or Wi-Fi. This feature has proven to be beneficial in rescuing individuals stranded in remote areas. Additionally, the Find My app can utilize satellite connectivity to share one’s location with others.

The FCC filing also reveals a collaboration between T-Mobile and SpaceX, aiming to provide satellite internet services for unmodified T-Mobile smartphones. Globalstar states that their mobile satellite service system will continue to evolve, supporting a range of direct-to-handset features and services in their licensed spectrum. This suggests that Globalstar is developing a plan to bring satellite voice calls and internet connectivity to Apple’s products.

AT&T and AST SpaceMobile are reportedly working together to enable satellite-powered voice calls and internet access for consumer smartphones. The report also mentions that the emergency satellite feature is free for two years after activating an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, and it is currently available in several countries including the US, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

To ensure a reliable satellite connection, users are advised to hold their cellphones in a normal position with a clear view of the sky. Obstructions like trees with light foliage may weaken the connection, while dense foliage, mountains, and tall structures can block it. The phone’s screen will provide instructions on how to maneuver to avoid blocked signals, regardless of whether the screen is locked or unlocked. Once connected, the mobile phone can communicate via text with emergency responders, sharing important details such as Medical ID, emergency contacts, questionnaire answers, current location, and remaining battery life.