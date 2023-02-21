Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime. Stolen property worth lacs have also been recovered from his instance.

On 28/01/2023, Police Station Kunzer received a complaint from one Aijaz Ahmad Zargar son of Mohd Akbar resident of Chichiloora Kunzer stating therein that during intervening night of 27-28th January-2023, some unknown burglar/s broke open the lock of his mobile shop located in Main Market Kunzer and stole mobile phones and other accessories.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 06/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, with the help of technical and human resources, one suspect identified as Sahil Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Rehman Ganie resident of Ratnipora Payeen Watalpora Kunzar was called for questioning. After thorough questioning, officers learnt his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen mobile phones and other accessories worth lacs including 03 iphone11, 02 iPhoneXR, 01 iPhoneX, 01 iphone8plus, 02 iphone 8, 01 iphone SE2020, 01 Bluetooth, 01 Cable and 02 iPhone cable were recovered from his possession.

‘General public of the area has appreciated the efforts of police for solving the case. Our efforts should assure community members that Police is resolved to act tough against the individuals involved in criminal activities,” a police statement said.