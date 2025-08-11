iPhone 17 Pro Camera Redesign May Boost Optical Zoom

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured to feature a redesigned rear panel, with the camera module extending horizontally from edge to edge. The new elongated camera bar has sparked speculation — is it simply a visual refresh, or does it serve a technical purpose? While some reports suggested the change might involve tweaks to the flash or LiDAR sensor, a new tip hints at a performance upgrade for the telephoto camera.

Possible 8x Optical Zoom on iPhone 17 Pro

In his first YouTube video since the Apple lawsuit, FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser said the wide empty space between the triangular camera array on the left and the flash/LiDAR on the right could have been designed to fit a larger telephoto sensor. This, he speculated, might allow Apple to push the optical zoom capability from the current 5x up to 8x. Prosser noted that this was still an educated guess.

This theory aligns with a MacRumors report from last month. Citing an anonymous tipster, the publication claimed the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 8x optical zoom. The lens is said to be movable, enabling continuous optical zoom across varying focal lengths.

MacRumors also mentioned the upcoming Pro models may ship with a new Pro Camera app, offering users greater control over photography and videography settings. It’s unclear whether the standard iPhone 17 models will have access to this app, and whether it will be an entirely new application or an upgraded version of Apple’s Final Cut Camera app remains unknown.

More Pro Max Exclusives

Separately, 9to5Mac reported that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could debut an anti-reflective display, similar to the one on Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, potentially improving outdoor visibility. Other rumoured upgrades for the Pro Max include a larger battery and a 24-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera for sharper selfies and Face ID performance.