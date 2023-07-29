The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series from the Cupertino giant is just around the corner, and tech enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the upcoming updates. Set to be released in a couple of months, the iPhone 15 series is expected to bring four distinct models, including both pro and non-pro versions, promising an array of new features and upgrades.

When it comes to camera improvements, the iPhone 15 series is said to offer enhanced sensors. In particular, the non-pro models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are rumored to sport a 48MP rear camera sensor, a continuation of the camera sensor used in their predecessor, the iPhone 14 series.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max, will take it up a notch with an improved camera setup. These pro models will boast a larger 48MP sensor, enabling them to capture more light and excel in low-light photography, making it perfect for late-night photo shoots.

According to a leak from Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor, while the non-pro models will come with a slightly smaller 1/1.5-inch sensor. With these advanced sensors, the iPhone 15 series is expected to deliver exceptional image processing capabilities, resulting in stunning photography experiences for users.

In addition to camera enhancements, the iPhone 15 models are rumored to receive a significant design overhaul, featuring a state-of-the-art Dynamic Island display. This change is likely to bid farewell to the notch displays, offering a more immersive screen experience for both pro and non-pro models.

Moreover, in compliance with the new European Union law, Apple is expected to replace the traditional lightning port with a Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series. This transition will allow for faster data transfer and charging capabilities, catering to the evolving needs of users.