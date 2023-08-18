In anticipation of its anticipated release in September, the Apple iPhone 15 has made an appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, a key regulatory database in India.

The listing on the BIS database showcases a model with the identifier A3094, according to MySmartPrice’s report. This model is reportedly part of the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup scheduled for launch in the coming month.

While the listing on the BIS database does not definitively disclose the nature of the device, sources suggest that it belongs to an unreleased iPhone model. This significant sighting follows closely after recent reports revealed that Apple has initiated the assembly of the iPhone 15 in India.

The inclusion of the iPhone 15 on the BIS certification website heightens excitement among tech enthusiasts, sparking anticipation for the imminent launch of Apple’s latest offering. As the details continue to unfold, fans eagerly await the unveiling of this innovative device that is set to further redefine the smartphone landscape.