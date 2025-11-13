Involvement of Doctors in Delhi Blast Under Investigation: Sakina Itoo

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Health and Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, on Thursday said that the alleged involvement of doctors in the recent Delhi blast is under investigation, and facts will be made public once the probe concludes.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, “The involvement of doctors in the Delhi blast is a matter of investigation. The investigation is going on, and once it is over, everything will be in front of you.”

Sakina Itoo condemned the blast, expressing deep concern over the loss of lives and injuries caused in the incident. “I strongly condemn the blast in Delhi,” she said.