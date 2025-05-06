Invisible Epidemic

Over the past 20 years, India has undergone widespread changes that have touched nearly every aspect of life, including its economy, environment and society. The country’s industrial expansion and urban growth have brought with them serious consequences for public health, particularly in the form of respiratory diseases like asthma. With air pollution on the rise, and living conditions in many areas deteriorating, asthma has become a pressing public health concern, accounting for a large proportion of disease burden and premature deaths. Estimates suggest that over 34 million people in India suffer from asthma, representing more than 13% of the global burden. Despite the availability of effective treatments, India reports an estimated 200,000 asthma-related deaths each year. This mortality rate is roughly three times higher than the global average, and the country contributes to nearly half of the world’s asthma deaths, a worrying increase from previous years. The situation is worrisome in regions like Kashmir, where climatic and environmental conditions worsen the disease’s impact. In Kashmir, the prevalence of asthma as per media reports is between 5 to 10 per cent, and doctors observe that women are more commonly affected. Factors contributing to this trend include genetic predispositions, occupational exposure and lifestyle patterns. The region’s cold, dry climate plays a major role in triggering asthma symptoms, while the use of firewood, coal and other biomass fuels for heating in winter leads to high levels of indoor air pollution. Outdoor pollution from traffic and industrial activities, as well as allergens like pollen and dust, further aggravate the condition. The air quality in Jammu and Kashmir has also deteriorated drastically over the past few years. Unhealthy pollution levels pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups. Stigma continues to surround the disease, preventing many individuals from seeking timely care. Misconceptions about the use of inhalers — seen by some as a sign of weakness — lead to poor adherence to treatment. Many patients abandon their prescribed medications once symptoms subside, not realising that asthma is a chronic illness that requires continuous management. This behaviour increases the risk of complications, hospitalisations, and even death. Healthcare professionals stress the importance of early diagnosis and sustained treatment. Tools such as spirometry can help identify asthma before it causes irreversible damage, and modern inhalers — especially corticosteroids — offer safe and effective long-term control. In addition to medical interventions, environmental modifications such as improving ventilation in homes, reducing exposure to smoke and dust, and using air purifiers can greatly reduce flare-ups. Vaccination against respiratory infections is also encouraged to prevent complications. Doctors are calling for a broader public health response to the growing asthma crisis. This includes increasing awareness through education campaigns, challenging harmful myths, and integrating asthma screening into routine healthcare. They argue that, with informed action, the condition can be managed effectively, allowing people to live healthy and productive lives. Improving access to care, ensuring the availability of essential medicines, and training healthcare workers are crucial steps in this direction. As industrialisation and urbanisation continue, it becomes all the more important to confront the silent toll of diseases like asthma.