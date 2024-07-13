Investor Awareness programme held at SP College

SRINAGAR, JULY 13: Career Counseling and Placement Cell, S.P. College Srinagar in collaboration with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Association of Mutual Funds (AMFI) today organised an investor awareness programme on ‘Financial Empowerment through Wealth Creation’ in the college auditorium, here.

Director Colleges, Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Aijaz Bashir who was the guest of honour in his special lecture highlighted the importance of vocational education. He advised the students to create a culture of ‘earn while learn’ as they are the prime stakeholders of Viksit Bharat Mission and can contribute immensely towards the development of the country.

Principal S.P. College Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi in his inaugural address highlighted the significance of financial literacy and knowledge. He expressed the need to start some skill courses as envisaged in NEP-2020 which would create jobs linked to the stock market and create some alternate ways of earning money.

He formally welcomed the guests from SEBI and AMFI which included the chief guest, Ashwani Bhatia (whole time member SEBI), Amit Pradhan, (Regional Director SEBI, Delhi), Gyanandra Niraj (Deputy General Manager, SEBI), Suryakant Sharma (Senior consultant AMFI), W. Sarma (AGM, SEBI) and Sushmita Roy (Manager SEBI).

It was followed by a grand felicitation ceremony in which the tokens of love and appreciation were distributed among the guests.

Ashwani Bhatia, whole time member SEBI, in his keynote address traced the history of SEBI and shared the impressive data and statistics it has achieved since its inception. He laid bare the trajectory of how one should shift from the personal savings to investments in order to create wealth and fetch maximum benefits under long term plans. He also talked about the money misunderstanding and urged the audience to make informed decisions before investing.

The lecture was followed by a question/answer session wherein the audience engaged in a lively discussion with the speaker.

Suryakant Sharma Senior consultant AMFI, in his brief address reiterated the significance of investing. He expressed his gratitude to all the participants for showing an overwhelming response to successfully execute the awareness programme.

The programme was moderated by Dr. Showkat Ahmad Malik, and Dr. Samina Bashir presented the formal vote of thanks.