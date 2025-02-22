SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 21: Pitching for Himachal Pradesh-like policy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said investments in J&K must be regulated by laws protecting the agricultural land and having land investment safeguards,

Omar was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Jammu & Kashmir Annual Session-2025 titled “AMAZING J&K: Aspiring For New Growth Goals”.

The Chief Minister noted that Himachal Pradesh has adopted a strict policy in this regard and stressed the adoption of a similar policy in J&K.

He commended the resilience of J&K’s industry, acknowledging businesses that have endured challenging times without solely relying on government subsidies. He stressed the importance of ensuring long-term business sustainability, proposing a mechanism to track businesses’ viability beyond ten years.

The event, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K Council, brought together business leaders, industrialists, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to discuss strategic actions to boost J&K’s economic growth and development, driving the region’s competitiveness and business potential through a robust and resilient industrial and sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Addressing the session, the Chief Minister emphasized that such interactions are pivotal to enhancing efficiency and competitiveness and creating business opportunities for industries through a range of specialized services and strategic global linkages. It also provides a platform for consensus-building and networking on key issues.

The Chief Minister sought suggestions and valuable insights from the participating entrepreneurs and other stakeholders that can be incorporated into the upcoming budget of Jammu and Kashmir for the overall welfare and benefit of the public, as well as for industries, tourism, and other sectors.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for responsible entrepreneurial practices to foster an economic ecosystem that ensures sustainability across J&K.

On the ease of doing business, the Chief Minister advocated for a genuine single-window clearance system, addressing concerns over bureaucratic hurdles, particularly in obtaining clearances from forest and environment boards, which hinder manufacturing growth.

He encouraged stakeholders to provide suggestions and feedback for the upcoming budget, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to an industry-friendly policy framework.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma, who attended the event as Guest of Honour, also spoke at the event. He emphasized the need to address past deficiencies and underscored the importance of promoting sports tourism, health tourism, and border tourism while leveraging Kashmir’s renowned hospitality through innovative marketing strategies.

Madhav Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cements Limited & Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Northern Region; Syed Junaid Altaf Group Executive Director, FIL Industries Pvt. Ltd. & Chairman, CII J&K; Dr. M. A. Alim Director, Package Design Industries & Vice Chairman CII J&K were also present on the occasion.