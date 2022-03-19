Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for ensuing 100 percent saturation of welfare schemes and bringing Rs 33,000 crore investment to Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

“J&K government deserves all praises for bringing an investment of over Rs 33,000 crore. The government has achieved 100 percent saturation of all welfare schemes. Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Bijli, Har Ghar Sochalay; distributing of Ayushman Bharat cards, creating infrastructure and facilities to tackle Corona are hallmarks of the government,” Shah said addressing CRPF Raising Day function at MA Stadium today.

He said for the first time after Independence, a mass movement has been initiated to curb corruption and bring transparency in every sector. “The road construction in J&K has broken all records. Seven new medical colleges, 2 AIIMS, initiation of 21 J Vidyut Yojna/ Hydroelectric projects, and many other initiatives are aimed at the betterment of the people,” he said.

Shah said Jammu and Kashmir has gone through a rapid transformation. “For the first time in decades, grass-root democratic setup was established in J&K. Now, Panches, Sarpanches, Tehsil Panchayats, and Zila Panchayatsare taking the villages on the path of development. More than 30,000 public representatives have become part of the democratic system, which is a matter of great pride for J&K as well as for the entire nation,” he said.

Home Minister noted that the abrogation of Article 370 and the introduction of new progressive laws have led to holistic and inclusive development, connecting the women, Pahari, and downtrodden section of society to the mainstream of development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister remembered the historic contribution of Pandit Premnath Dogra and Shyama Prasad Mukherji in making J&K an integral part of India.

“Shyama Prasad Mukher has made the supreme sacrifice to keep this movement alive. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, which was envisioned by Dr. Mukherjee and Pandit Premnath Dogra, has been fully realized,” he said.

He said since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, security forces got the upper hand in the war against Pakistan Sponsored Terrorism and Naxalism.

“During the 90s, violence was on extreme in Kashmir, Naxal areas and North East region. But CRPF has displayed great courage and bravery to maintain peace,” he said.