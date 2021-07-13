Investigating agencies claim Salahuddin’s sons facilitated ‘terror funding’ multiple times

Investigation agencies have revealed that successive governments had overlooked evidence of terror funding against the two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahuddin, sources said.

Last week, Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yusuf were among 11 government employees dismissed for services for terror funding.

Sources said Syed Ahmad Shakeel, who was a backdoor appointee in SKIMS in the 1990s, was found to have facilitated terror funding on at least six occasions.

Shahid Yusuf, yet another backdoor appointee in the agriculture department in 2007, was found to have been involved in terror financing on nine occasions.

“Shahid Yusuf even visited Dubai on a passport where father name was mentioned as Yousuf Mir instead of Syed Mohd Yusuf. This was in 1999-2000. He was accompanied by Nasir Mir, a Hizbul Mujahideen operative who lives in Dubai. During his visit, Shahid Yousuf met Salahuddin. He also met Nazir Ahmad Qureshi, who is originally from Baramulla but now operates his Hawala syndicate from Saudi Arabia and London. He finances terror activities in India,” sources in investigation agencies said.

Sources revealed that Shahid was receiving money from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat aka Aijaz Maqbool Bhat, a close aide of Salahuddin. Shahid was using multiple IDs to receive these funds from Aijaz. It is pertinent to mention that Aijaz, an active cadre of Hizbul Mujahideen, crossed over to Pakistan in 1990 and is now responsible for collecting and transferring money to terror modules in J&K.

“Aijaz used various addresses from Saudi Arabia to transfer these funds to Shahid through Western Union Money Transfer. Shahid while working as a government employee covertly received these funds to hatch terror conspiracy against the country,” sources said.

Sources revealed Syed Ahmad Shakeel hatched a conspiracy to wage war against the country while working as a government employee and earning his livelihood through Indian exchequer.

Sources said Shakeel was appointed as Lab technician in 1990. NIA took over a terror funding case. Earlier it was investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Central anti-terror agency probe revealed that Shakeel in 2009-10 received money on six occasions from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, the same Hizbul terrorist, who was financing his brother Shahid to carry out terror activities.

“Shahid and Shakeel’s modus operandi was quite similar and both used multiple identities to receive terror funds from multiple addresses in Saudi Arabia. Charges were framed against both the sons last year,” sources said. (Agencies)