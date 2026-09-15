Invasive Weed Detected in Srinagar, SKUAST-K Issues Advisory



Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has advised farmers and agricultural stakeholders to remain vigilant following the detection of the highly invasive weed Parthenium hysterophorus L. in an agricultural field in Srinagar.

The university said the detection should be treated as an early-warning signal, with early identification and timely action essential to prevent the weed from becoming established across Kashmir’s agro-ecosystems.

Belonging to the Asteraceae family, Parthenium hysterophorus is an aggressive annual weed known for rapid growth, prolific seed production and strong competition with crops and native vegetation. It also produces biochemical compounds that can suppress the growth of surrounding plants, posing risks to agricultural productivity and biodiversity.

SKUAST-K scientists Prof. Purshotam Singh, Prof. Amal Sexana and Prof. Raihana Habib Kanth, Director Extension, said the Srinagar sighting calls for sustained field-level surveillance, particularly in agricultural areas and disturbed habitats.

Recent research has confirmed that P. hysterophorus can complete its entire life cycle in Kashmir’s temperate climate. Its seeds can survive winter in the soil, germinate from late March to early May and mature into flowering plants capable of producing viable seeds before severe autumn frosts.

The experts warned that seasonal warming could further favour its spread. The weed can be transported through contaminated soil, farm machinery, water, vehicles, and contaminated seed or feed.

While Parthenium has been documented previously in Jammu and Kashmir, the latest finding provides further evidence of its ability to adapt and reproduce under local conditions.

SKUAST-K has called for an integrated management approach involving regular surveillance, early identification, mechanical and targeted eradication, and long-term monitoring to prevent the weed from spreading widely across Kashmir’s farmlands.