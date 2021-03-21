Intruder apprehended on IB in Samba: BSF

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.

The intruder was arrested shortly after he sneaked into the Indian side on Saturday night, the spokesperson said.

“During night hours, the alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national who crossed IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops,” he said.

On March 16, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force in Ramgarh sector of Samba when he ignored repeated warnings while trying to sneak into the Indian side.