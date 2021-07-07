Internet won’t be snapped on July 8, July 13, but surveillance will be up: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Wednesday said that internet services won’t be snapped on July 8 and July 13 but police will increase its surveillance to ensure “peace remains intact”.

Talking to a selected group of reporters in Srinagar, the IGP Kumar said though some requests are pouring in that the internet should be snapped given the fact that an online portal from across the LoC has published posters calling for strike on July 8 and July 13.

“A police party went to Syed Ali Geelani’s house to confirm whether he had called for any strike, but family members denied and termed posters on Geelani’s name as fake,” the IGP said as per news agency Kashmir News Observer.



He said that police won’t snap internet services but surveillance will be increased to keep anti-social and anti-peace elements at bay on July 8 and July 13.

“Since August 5, 2019, there has been no civilian killings in Kashmir which has frustrated the people across border. So anti-peace elements may try to foment trouble on July 8 and July 13, but we are ready to foil all such attempts,” he said.

July 8 marks the anniversary of Hizb militant commander Burhan Wani who was killed on this day at Anantnag district in an encounter. July 13 is observed as martyrs’ day across J&K to remember 22 martyrs who were killed in 1931 during Dogra rule.

On the killing of the longest surviving Hizb militant Mehrajudin Halwai alias Obaid, the IGP said that they received a specific input about Obaid’s movement and then a joint cordon was laid. “We captured him alive at a checkpoint and recovered a grenade from him. After his questioning, he pinpointed some hideouts, after which joint CASO was launched. At one of the locations disclosed by him, we took him along, where he took out his AK-47 riffle, that he had kept hidden there, and started opening fire at forces,” the IGP Kumar said, adding that “in the encounter, he was killed and the AK-47 riffle recovered from him.”

The IGP said Obaid diploma holder in Computers and was very tech-savvy. “He was the master recruiter of local youth and would also give training to them. He was involved in many incidents and there are many cases registered against him. At two hideouts revealed by him, militants had fled before we reached there,” Kumar said.