Lead Stories
Internet less Kashmir:150 days and counting…
Srinagar, Dec 31: As 2020 begins, a mindboggling stat from Kashmir also spills over to the New Year explaining how tumultuous 2019 has been for the valley.
Wednesday, the first day of the New Year and the new decade, is also the 150th straight day of the internet blockade in Kashmir.
It is the longest internet blockade ever imposed by a democratic country in modern world.
And it was triggered by something even more jolting for Kashmir.
On August 5, the government of India abrogated Article 370 unilaterally withdrew the Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional position under Article 370 and 35-A followed by an unprecedented lockdown on the entire state blocking all means of communication and peoples’ movement.
Even as the channels of communications have been restored to a great degree and curbs have been lifted, internet, which has assumed the primary importance in peoples’ lives following digitalization of every field of life, is yet to be restored.
Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia-Pacific policy director of Access Now, a noted portal that follows digital blockades, said it was “unprecedented” for a democracy to block access to the Internet for such an extended time and for such a large population.
Only Myanmar and China have limited internet access for longer periods during security crackdowns, according to Access Now’s researchers.
Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia-Pacific policy director of Access Now said it was “unprecedented” for a democracy to block access to the Internet for such an extended time and for such a large population.
Kashmir’s internet has been off for so long that people using WhatsApp in the region have had their accounts automatically deleted because of their inaction over the last several months.
The government has defended the move as necessary to disrupt what it calls Pakistani-led militant groups from organizing attacks on security forces.
Meanwhile, the editors’ bodies and journalist associations Tuesday unanimously demanded restoration of internet services to media fraternity in the Valley without any delay
Lead Stories
Bus falls into gorge in Rajouri: 9 dead, 38 injured
Srinagar, Jan 2: At least nine persons were killed while 38 others sustained injuries in a deadly mishap that took place along Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday evening.
Officials in the district administration said that a bus bearing registration number JK02AL-1361 fell into 150 meter deep gorge in Lamberi village of Rajouri district Thursday evening.
The bus, they said, was heading towards Jammu from Surankote when it met with an accident, leaving six persons dead on the spot.
Officials further added that one more injured succumbed to his injuries at Sub-District Hospital Sundarbani while two others succumbed when they were being referred to Jammu hospital.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nowshehra, S S Sandyal told news agency KNO that nine persons were killed in the mishap, while 38 others have sustained injuries.
He added that 14 injured persons out of 38 were shifted to Jammu hospital for specialized treatment, adding that four among them were airlifted to Jammu.
The seven deceased persons were identified as Abdul Gani, son of Karim Baksh, resident of Poonch, Saqib Sahraj, son of Muhammad Sehraj, resident of Busliyas Surankote, Wahab-ud-din Shah, son of Yasin Shah, resident of Dungi Agrati, Amkala, son of Ahmad, resident of Sangla Surankote, Manzoor Hussain, son of Alam-ud-din, resident of Draba Surankote, Anur Khan, son of Sehraz-ud-din of Mohri Katra and Ehsan-ul-Haq, son of Abdul Haq of Surankote. The officials, however, said that the identification of two others is being ascertained.
NC leaders express grief: Provincial president National Conference Devender Singh Rana Thursday expressed deep grief and shock over loss of precious lives in the Rajouri road mishap.
He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
In a message, Rana prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear irreparable loss. He also sought specialized treatment to those injured in the accident.
Senior National Conference leaders also expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for peace to the departed souls. Those who conveyed condolences to the bereaved families included Sayed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari, Javed Rana, Rachpal Singh, Ajaz Jan, Bashir Ahmed Wani, Advocate Choudhry Liaqat, Shaffayat Khan, Rahim Daad, Wali Daad, Bagh Hussain Rathore, Qazi Mohammed Sayed Beig, Mohammed Aslam Khan, Mohammed Ikhlaq Khan, Vipin Pal Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Bushan Uppal, Nirman Singh, Abdul Hamid and others.
Lead Stories
Kashmir traders meet LG: Govt considering modalities for restoring internet
Jammu, Jan 2: The government Thursday said it was “aware” of the difficulties faced by traders and general public due to the ongoing internet blockade and was considering all modalities to restore the service.
It, apparently, is the first such admission by the authorities of the troubles persistent internet blockade has brought on the people of Kashmir.
The issue was discussed by a Joint Trade Delegation from Kashmir which Thursday called on the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him about their concerning issues.
Kewal Kumar Sharma and Farooq Khan – Advisors to Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance were present on the occasion.
The members of the delegation raised several issues and demands related to the trade fraternity of Kashmir region. They highlighted the demand for the restoration of internet and said that the move is required for the economic growth of the region, besides it will assist the trade fraternity of Kashmir in timely filing of GST returns, updation of records, licenses and permits etc.
The Lt Governor interacted with the members of the delegation and assured them that the restoration of internet service will be done in a phased manner. He said that the steps like restoration of internet in Hospitals and SMS service were already being taken in this regard. He observed that the government is aware of the difficulties faced by the trade community as well as the general public due to the internet ban and is actively considering the modalities to restore the internet service.
The delegation also projected demands related to reduction of one time token tax on vehicles , freight transport subsidy for raw material, designated parking slots, rehabilitation of House Boat owners, Industry status to Hotels and Restaurant units, establishment of custom office facilities in Srinagar and minimum two direct flights per week for the pilgrims going to Umrah. They also put forth the issue of high air-fares charged by the Airlines especially during the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and grant of status of National Highway to Mughal Road for better and enhanced connectivity.
On Agriculture and Horticulture losses, the Lt Governor observed that the government has already assessed the losses suffered by the farmers due to heavy snowfall and untimely rains and will soon initiate the necessary measures in this regard.
The Lt Governor also assured the delegation that all the genuine issues raised by them would be looked into meticulously by the Government and redressed at the earliest. The joint delegation was comprised of representatives from several trade associations of Kashmir including Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries , Hotel & Restaurant Owners Federation, J&K Association of Haj & Umrah Companies, J&K Tourism Alliance, Kashmir Automobile Dealers Association, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Federation of Chamber of Industries Kashmir, House Boat Owners Association, Private Schools Association, Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association, Information and Technology Association and other kindred associations
Lead Stories
Govt places Iltija under ‘house detention’
Bars her to visit Mufti’s mausoleum; Police says she did not follow protocol
Srinagar, Jan 2: Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was Thursday allegedly detained in her house after she attempted to visit her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s mausoleum ahead of his fourth death anniversary.
Two time chief minister and former union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed passed away on January 7, 2016 after brief illness at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was buried at his hometown of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Since PDP president and other party leaders are detained, Iltija said she wanted to offer prayers at her grandfather’s graveyard on Thursday.
“Security officials deputed at our Gupkar residence didn’t allow me to step out. When I asked officials that I will hire a car, they did not allow me and ultimately detained me at my residence,” she said.
Iltija noted that she has been constantly urging the administration to withdraw her security cover. “If Section 144 is not imposed then why I am supposed to take permission from the security officials every time?” she asked.
Iltija said the gates of her residence were closed when she told the officials that she would address the media. “I could have possibly stayed at my grandfather’s graveyard for five to six minutes. Why did they disallow me? Was I going to organize any stone pelting in Bijbehara?” she asked.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order and Security Munir Ahmad Khan said Iltija is a Special Security Group (SSG) protected person and she is required to follow a protocol.
“SSG protected persons are supposed to intimate us about any visit 72 hours before as proper security drill requires to be followed. The area too requires to be sanitized. Can all these things be done in just one or two hours?” he asked.
Khan said in case she wanted to visit Bijbehara, she had to get clearance from Deputy Commissioner.
Meanwhile, Iltija said the situation in Kashmir has “worsened” after rumours spread that administration is creating a new division in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The situation is south Kashmir is very tense. Imposing curfew and bringing army on streets is not a solution to maintain peace in the valley,” she said.
Iltija said the government has no plans to release three detained former chief ministers. “They only release few people. But all of the detainees deserve to return home,” she said.
Iltija also accused the government for “crushing economy of Kashmir” by internet gag. “SMS has not been restored yet fully. People are being fed with lies outside Kashmir,” she said.