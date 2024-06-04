Intermittent Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Until June 7

SRINAGAR: Amid a forecast for partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain at a few places over the next few days, night temperatures increased at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said that until June 7, the weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and thunder at many places. There is also a possibility of gusty winds in a few places. “Some areas may receive moderate intensity showers for a brief period,” he said.

The weather department has also urged farmers to suspend farm operations on June 5 and 6.

From June 8-9, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected, while from June 10-13, “generally dry” conditions have been forecast.

Regarding temperatures, he said Srinagar recorded a low of 14.8°C compared to 14.4°C on the previous night, which was 2.3°C above normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.2°C compared to 10.4°C on the previous night, which was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 8.1°C compared to 7.1°C on the previous night, which was 1.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 12.8°C compared to 13.2°C, which was 1.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.7°C compared to 10.8°C on the previous night, which was above normal by 0.7°C, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 10.6°C compared to 9.5°C on the previous night, which was above normal by 3.0°C for the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.7°C compared to 25.6°C on the previous night, which was below normal by 1.8°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 12.2°C, Batote 15.8°C, and Bhaderwah 14.4°C, he said. (GNS)

