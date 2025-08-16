Inter-dept, inter-college cricket tournaments conclude at KU

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 16: The Department of Physical Education & Sports (DPES), University of Kashmir (KU) on Saturday hosted the valedictory function of its Inter-Department and Inter-College Cricket (Men & Women) Tournaments, marked by massive student participation and spirited competition. The prize distribution ceremony was held at the University Ground “A”.

As part of the University’s Annual Sports Calendar 2025, three major events were held – Men’s Inter-Department Cricket, Women’s Inter-Department Cricket and Women’s Inter-Collegiate Cricket – which together witnessed the participation of more than 1,300 students from departments, satellite campuses and affiliated colleges.

The Men’s Inter-Department Cricket Tournament showcased remarkable enthusiasm, with 49 teams representing various departments and satellite campuses. Over 750 students participated, making it one of the largest cricket events in recent years. The final match was played between the Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus and the Department of Physical Education & Sports (MPEd). Batting first, IOT Zakura set a target of 123/7 in 20 overs. Despite a phenomenal bowling spell by Sakib, who scalped 6 wickets for just 14 runs, MPEd fell short and were bowled out for 112 runs in 19.2 overs, thereby giving IOT Zakura victory by 11 runs.

The Women’s Inter-College Cricket Tournament saw overwhelming participation with 25 colleges and nearly 400 girl students taking part. The final clash between GDC Pulwama and the Postgraduate (PG) team witnessed GDC Pulwama’s dominance as they posted 110/7 in 20 overs, led by stellar knocks from Tania (40) and Asma (30). PG’s spirited chase was anchored by Sumi Jan with 45 runs and 4 wickets, but they were eventually restricted to 80 runs, giving Pulwama an emphatic victory by 29 runs.

The Women’s Inter-Department Cricket Tournament featured 14 teams and 224 girl students. The final was played between the Department of Tourism and the Department of Physical Education & Sports. Tourism managed 90 all out in 18 overs, with Sumi Jan again shining by taking 6 wickets. The Department of Physical Education & Sports comfortably chased the target in 14 overs, winning by 8 wickets.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Prof. Fayaz Ahmad, Director Admissions and Competitive Examinations KU; Prof. Pervez Ahmad, Dean Students Welfare KU; Prof. Musavir Ahmad, Head Department of Linguistics and Media Advisor KU; and Prof. Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, Chief Proctor KU, as guests of honour.

They congratulated the winners and lauded the overwhelming participation of students, particularly women athletes, emphasising that sports not only sharpen minds and enhance academic productivity but also promote teamwork, leadership, discipline, and character building.

Dr. Surjeet Singh, Coordinator, DPES KU, said that such events promote teamwork, leadership and nation-building among youth.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Assistant Director DPES KU, Tausif Bhat and Football Coach DPES KU, Sajid Yousuf, while Assistant Director DPES KU, Dr. Basharat Ali delivered the formal vote of thanks.