SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 13: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Food Safety/ Drug and Food Control Organisation continued intensive food safety inspections in various City areas here today ensuring strict adherence to hygiene and sanitary standards by food business operators.

In this regard, an intensive food safety inspection drive was conducted in Batamaloo, Tangpora, Mominabad and other adjoining markets by a team led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi.

The main focus of the inspection was on food stalls selling ready-to-eat food and roadside eateries. During the drive 3 compounds were registered under Section 56 of the FSS Act. Additionally, Roadside vendors and food business operators were educated on maintaining hygiene and sanitary standards, besides undertaking pest control measures and avoiding setting up temporary stalls near drains.

In another drive, a team of food safety officials from Srinagar, led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, Yameen ul Nabi, and Assistant Commissioner ICLC,

Hilal Ahmad Mir, undertook a market inspection in the Khayam area of the District, particularly food business operators dealing with prepared food, particularly those selling ready-to-eat food and roadside eateries. During the inspection, some food business operators were found using artificial colors in Biryani, which was destroyed on the spot.

The team also initiated action against the defaulters under the relevant rules. Additionally, the team provided awareness on food safety aspects to all food business operators in the Khayam area, emphasizing good handling and storage practices and the importance of using natural colors in prepared food.

The inspection drive is part of the directions issued by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and ongoing efforts of the Drug and Food Control Organisation to ensure food safety and quality in Srinagar. The team, which included food safety officers Syed Dilpazir, Khalid Bashir, Hakeem Adil, and Fayaz Ahmad, inspected various areas, including. Similar inspections will continue across Srinagar City and those found not complying with standards of hygiene at their business places will be dealt strictly as per food safety and standards act, which even can lead to closure of their business.