Intensify Intelligence Led Operations, Ensure Zero Tolerance Against Terror: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu to review the overall security situation in the division, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and the dismantling of terror support networks.

Sinha chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu to review the overall security situation in the division, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and the dismantling of terror support networks.

Congratulating the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its swift action in dismantling a Pan-India terror network, the LG highlighted that coordinated crackdowns on terror financing, narco-terror links, Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and sympathizers form the cornerstone of the administration’s counter-terror strategy.

He directed officials to remain vigilant against emerging security challenges, take strong action against terror sympathizers and radicals, and ensure that the remnants of the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir are completely neutralised.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special Director General (Coordination) S.J.M. Gillani, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, IGP Traffic M. Suleman Choudhary, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and other senior officials, focused on strengthening intelligence-led operations and monitoring digital platforms used by terror outfits.